Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Lined Journal Light Green

$5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Rounded Corners, Non-Toxic Paper Size: 5.75 x 7.5 Inches Paper Type: Lined Paper Package Quantity: 1 Number of Pages: 160 Binding type: Sewn Paper rule: Narrow Cover type: Hard Cover Notebook Format: Ruled Material: Paper Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83750776 UPC: 843463154879 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-0674 Origin: Imported Description Jot down your daily thoughts in cute style with the Lined Journal from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. This journal has 160 lined pages, along with a hard cover to help keep the pages protected when you aren't writing. The journal is designed with a light green background, and a Stoney Clover Lane design centered in the middle. Add an extra personal touch by customizing with paper stickers or vinyl stickers from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. Customizable with Stickers This item can be customized with Stoney Clover Lane x Target stickers If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.