Delicate and easy to wear, the Linear Solo collection offers a simple and effortless approach to diamonds. The Linear Solo Diamond Friendship bracelet, in 18K gold vermeil on sterling silver, features one central pavé diamond. Adjust for a snug fit with a sliding toggle that you can engrave with an initial or special date to create your own unique piece. Round diamond, 0.006 tcw. Diamond color: H/I color. Diamond clarity: I1. 18K yellow gold vermeil on sterling silver. Sliding toggle closure. Imported. SIZEBracelet length, 8.5". Bead, 0.25".