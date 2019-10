The Inside

Linea Ikat, Set Of 4 Placemats

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Inside

Whether you're setting a formal table or personalizing your everyday tabletop, our Placemats adds a decorative, yet utilitarian, element. Our table linens are printed and manufactured in the USA on 100% cotton twill fabric. Sold as a set of four. Machine wash cold and line dry.