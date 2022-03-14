GXVE Beauty

Line It Up Clean 24-hr Gel Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner

$21.00

At Sephora

Item 2568137 NewOnly at Sephora What it is: A clean, creamy gel eyeliner pencil with ultra-pigmented color payoff and up to 24-hour long wear. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: A waterproof eyeliner gel pencil with bold, high-impact pigment. The creamy formula glides on smoothly and blends out seamlessly for even, controlled application and high-performance color. The formula allows for some play time before it dries down for up to 24-hour wear that won’t budge. This pencil is clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.