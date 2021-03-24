No7

Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

$41.99 $25.19

Buy Now Review It

At Kohl's

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this No. 7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of stubborn lines and wrinkles. PRODUCT FEATURES Packed with the power of peptides and No7's exclusive anti-wrinkle technology, this clinically proven formula reduces the appearance of stubborn lines and wrinkles by up to 5 years in 12 weeks* Designed for focused use on problem areas including the forehead, crow's feet and around the mouth, this innovation in skincare contains Matrixyl 3000+: No7's unique anti-wrinkle peptide technology Experience the anti-aging power of No7's most concentrated line-correcting serum and see real results Visibly reduces the appearance of deep lines & wrinkles in 1 week** Designed to be applied directly to lines and wrinkles for targeted use Highly concentrated, results-driven formula Non-invasive wrinkle solution Suitable for sensitive skin Winner of Good Housekeeping Seal PRODUCT DETAILS Paraben-free,Phthalate-free,Sulfate-free,Talc-free,Fragrance free,Oil free 15 mL HOW TO USE Use both morning and evening as part of your daily skincare routine.1) Twist silver base to unlock and press to dispense desired amount2) Using the precision applicator, apply directly to lines & wrinkles 3) Follow with your usual No7 serum and moisturizer REAL RESULTS In 1 week, women saw a visible reduction in the appearance of lines & wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes** By 2 weeks, women saw visible improvements in the appearance of 6 targeted wrinkle areas (forehead, crow's feet, lips, between brows, under eyes and nasolabial folds) ** Among women who were considering injectables, after trialing the product for 2 months**: 76% said the serum gave them better results than they thought possible from skincare Among women who were considering injectables, after trialing the product for 2 months**: 72% said they were less likely to consider injectables in the future Among women who had already had injectables, after trialing the product for 2 months**: 80% said the serum gave them better results than they thought possible from skincare Among women who had already had injectables, after trialing the product for 2 months**: 73% said they would delay their next treatment *Based on expert assessment of under eye and/or crow's feet wrinkles correlated to age **Based on consumer perception study on UK women