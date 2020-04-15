StriVectin

Line Blurfector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer

$39.00 $27.30

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Instantly fill and blur the appearance of deep lines and creases to prevent makeup from settling into and magnifying the look of wrinkles. Lightweight, breathable formula goes beyond blurring to seal in skincare benefits, while prolonging makeup wear. Ingredients: Cyclopentasiloxane, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Isododecane, Dimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Mica, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Myristyl Nicotinate, Evodia Rutaecarpa Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Verbascum Thapsus Flower, Dimethiconol, Propanediol, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Fragrance (Parfum), BHT, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77492 (Iron Oxides). From the Anti-Wrinkle Collection. Instantly fill and blur the appearance of deep lines and creases to prevent makeup from caking into and magnifying the look of wrinkles. Lightweight, breathable formula goes beyond blurring to seal in skincare benefits, while prolonging makeup wear. Smart Science: Prevents makeup from settling into creases and extends wear. Optical blurring microspheres scatter light to blur wrinkles and imperfections. Scent: Peppermint. Non-comedogenic. Paraben-free. Not tested in animal. Brand Story At StriVectin we believe in one thing: the power of what works. We develop high-performance skincare solutions powered by patented NIA-114 technology and the latest clinical advances to visibly transform your skin.