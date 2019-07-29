West Elm

Line Art Floor Lamp

$349.00

At West Elm

Our Line Art Floor Lamp doubles as sculptural art with its slim, airy form that looks good on or off. It's outfitted with integrated LED technology that will keep on glowing—no need to replace the bulbs. KEY DETAILS 24"w x 25"d x 60"h. Steel + aluminum in an Antique Brass finish. Acrylic shade in a Milk finish. Integrated LED design; average lifespan of 25,000 hours. LED lights are fully built into the fixture and cannot be replaced. Black cord. Plug-in. Imported. Make the switch to energy-efficient LED lighting. Learn more.