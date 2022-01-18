Charlotte Stone

Lindy

$284.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Stone

You told us you love boots, you told us you love clogs, you told us you love a bit of a heel, so we took that and ran with it to give you Lindy. Lindy is our not-too-tall, not-too-fitted, not-too-precious tumbled leather clog boot for days to nights and everything in-between. She’s got soft cotton laces (for cuteness), an interior zipper (for ease), and a just-right 3.25" wooden heel (for good measure). And we gave her a 1.25" platform for a low-heel feel—so when she says she's going everywhere with you, she can and will walk the walk.