Lindt

Assorted Gourmet Chocolate Truffles

$24.88 $13.98

6.8 oz. Gift Box of Lindt Gourmet Assorted Chocolate Truffles Chocolate truffles gift box includes a variety of milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate truffles that are creamy and indulgent Lindt chocolate truffles make thoughtful gifts for all of your valentines, including friends, coworkers, teachers and that special someone Festive gift box of chocolate candy is ready to give on its own or as a perfect add-on gift paired with flowers or wine Kosher chocolate made with premium, high quality ingredients that make Lindt chocolate exceptional Remind friends or loved ones of how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day with Lindt Assorted Gourmet Chocolate Truffles. This box of assorted chocolate truffles makes a thoughtful gift on its own or the perfect pairing with flowers or a bottle of wine for that special someone. This assortment features a variety of milk chocolate truffles, dark chocolate truffles and white chocolate truffles that are rich, creamy and indulgent for the ultimate chocolate experience. Packaged in a heart shaped gift box adorned with flowers, these Lindt chocolate truffles are great for gifting or savoring during a romantic date night in. Using premium ingredients from world-renowned regions, Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been perfecting the art of fine chocolates with unmatched passion and commitment for over 175 years. Love at First Melt.