Gaimo for OFFICE

Linda Rope Heel Tan Suede

£79.98

Buy Now Review It

At Office

Heels by Gaimo for OFFICE This OFFICE exclusive style will elevate your summer outfits. Featuring a tan suede upper, ankle strap fastening and chunky platform espadrille sole. - Upper Material: Suede - Sole: Synthetic Style number 3479145009 Office GirlYou are shopping from the Office Girl section of our website. Here we have gathered a range of shoes designed and selected as suitable for children.