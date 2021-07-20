Fabrizio Viti

Linda Floral-appliqué Leather Sandals

$590.00

Fabrizio Viti’s signature pink, white and yellow suede floral appliqués are dotted across the T-bar of these tan Linda sandals, effortlessly evoking a 1970s mood. They’re made in Italy from smooth leather with a buckled ankle strap, black leather and silver hardware accents, then rest on the label’s hallmark chunky wooden sole. Shown here with: Palmer//harding Grand Gestures broderie-anglaise cotton dress, Loewe Flamenco nano chain-strap leather cross-body bag and Jil Sander Chunky spherical-charm choker Product number: 1435183