Linda Farrow

Linda Farrow 457 C20 Round Sunglasses

$645.00

Elegant Linda Farrow round sunglasses handcrafted from Japanese acetate in milky purple, with metal running behind the framework for added strength. With purple nylon lenses, these sunglasses are accented with contrasting 18-22 carat white gold-plated slim titanium temples, finished with signature raised pin details. Japanese bulb tips and adjustable nose pads provide superior levels of comfort, with the Linda Farrow logo in signature white inset in the inverted side of the temple.