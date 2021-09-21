Opalhouse

Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair – Opalhouse™ Designed With Jungalow™

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Style up your space with cute and colorful seating when you add this Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. Designed in a solid color fabric for versatile styling, this velvet fabric accent chair boasts a sleek look with a curved back and high armrests supported by four upholstered legs. Covered in velvet fabric for a soft feel, this solid-color accent chair comes complete with seat and back cushions to help you create a comfy sitting spot whether you place it in your living room, home office or a cozy corner reading nook. Just add a textured throw pillow or blanket to create a spot that's ready for relaxation. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free.