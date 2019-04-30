Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Wandler
Lina Boot White Tan Python
£469.81
Buy Now
Review It
At Wandler
Lina Boot – color White/Tan Python, made out of Italian Lambskin with natural colored interior. The Lina has a crafted fit and a squared-off point toe silhouette. The Boot is set on a 75mm heel.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Marc Fisher LTD
Hanny Slouchy Knee High Boot
$299.00
$149.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Wide Leg High Heel Boots
$69.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Classic Pointed Knee Boots
$89.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Leather Ankle Boots
$179.00
$143.20
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Wandler
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Hortensia Mini Crocodile-effect Leather Bag
£560.00
£336.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Hortensia Mini Calf Hair Leather Top Handle Bag
£780.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Lotte 80 Pink Leather Mules
£350.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted