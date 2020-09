Reformation

Limoncello Dress

$498.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

The Limoncello is relaxed fitting in the bodice and skirt. This dress has an elastic, ruffle neckline that should be worn off the shoulder. It includes a detachable belt that can be tied in the back or in the front. The Limoncello features an elastic waist to give you a fitted waist without being too uncomfortable.