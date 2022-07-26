Wilson

At Wilson

Description Take everything you thought you knew about how a tennis skirt should function and throw it out the window. The Limitless Skirt is, simply, the cooler version of a tennis skirt -- a mesh exterior with a compression undershort. Multiple pockets account for storage -- for tennis balls during match play, and personal items to and from your activity -- and an biker short-length interior short is flat-seamed for comfort and style. Composition 82% PA, 18% Elastane Category Bottom Collection Tennis, Golf Fabric Type Mesh Fit Relaxed Rise Mid Rise Features Anti-Odor Simply put: you won’t stink. Our Anti-Odor fabric is treated with a finish that stops the multiplication of odor-causing bacteria and, thus, prevents you from smelling. Because when you look this good, you'll want to leave it on as long as possible. Stretch Any material can stretch. But our two- and four-way stretch material in both knit and woven items retains its original shape after it's been worn, allowing you to move and your clothes to move with you. Particularly vital in fitted garments, the clothing will stretch and recover without bagging or losing its shape so that, wear after wear, you can look and feel as good as you did the first moment you fell in love with the piece off the rack. Quick-Drying Imagine a single drop of moisture hitting the surface of one of our Quick-Drying items. With either a topical, inherent or fabric treatment applied, the moisture will spread out over the surface so more air can penetrate - allowing the moisture to evaporate quicker and the garment to dry faster. You should be in the pool; the pool should not be on you. Compression Our Compression fabric has two significant benefits: holding tight to your body for a comfortably secure fit, and keeping your muscles warm while moving and recovering. Compression keeps things like leggings held up and undershort liners in place, and athletes know compression keep their muscles warm for better and faster recovery through blood circulation. We know just how much compression to provide and in what pieces so that your garment will feel like a warm hug. Compression undershort Multiple storage locations for tennis balls and cell phone