Charlotte Tilbury

Limitless Lucky Lips

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, unlock the secret to LUCKY, LONG-LASTING MATTE KISSES and FULLER, FLAWLESS LOOKING LIPS with my NEW! Limitless Lucky Lips in Love Flame! This is a tawny orange red shade EXCLUSIVELY available on CharlotteTilbury.com in my BRAND-NEW! long-lasting, weightless super-matte lipstick formula for high impact, long-lasting colour and fuller, flawless looking lips! Discover the magic ingredients in my NEW! Limitless Lucky Lips formula: Grape Extract – concentrated fruit extract packed full of nutrients to help keep lips feeling soft and smooth. Carnauba Wax – rich in emollients to glide onto the lips. Synthetic Beeswax – for a smooth, creamy texture. Emollient Ester – adds a lightweight ‘velvet lips’ effect, for a smooth finish – never tacky or oily! Texture Perfecting Powders – imparts a transparent lustre for incredible colour pay-off and a multi-dimensional matte finish.