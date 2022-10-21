Ilia

Limitless Lash Mascara

$28.00 $22.40

At Credo Beauty

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara This Product Is: an award-winning buildable mascara Good For: curling, lengthening and volumizing eyelashes Why We Love It: Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara is a buildable, flake-free natural mascara that curls, lengthens and adds just the right amount of volume for healthy-looking lashes. This mascara weightlessly lifts and extends lashes with one coat. The dual sided brush catches and separates every lash. Formulated with beeswax and shea butters, and is made to last all day, yet comes off easily at the end of the night. Limitless Lash Mascara is ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers. "This is the only clean mascara that could convert me from Better Than Sex. It's SO GOOD. " - Erica, Credo Director of Ecommerce, San Francisco HQ