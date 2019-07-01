Haus Laboratories

Limited-time: Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Duo

HAUS the power of your own creativity with this versatile, multifaceted shimmer topper. Our weightless, smudge-proof liquid-to-powder formula is easily layered and blended anywhere that deserves the spotlight. Building up creaseless pigment intensity is simple, so you can dial it up or dial it down. Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Duo comes in: Downtown Punk Chained Ballerina - Deep Black with Multi-Color Pearl Rose B*tch - Soft Mauve with Silver Pearl Speed Queen Dynasty - Emerald with Multi-Color Pearl Biker - Gunmetal with Silver Pearl Give ‘Em Heaven Aphrodite - Champagne with Multi-Color Pearl Legend - Yellow Gold Pearl All-Day Wear Flake-Proof, Smear-Proof, Transfer-Proof Ophthalmologist Tested Cruelty-Free, Vegan About Us This is Not Just Another Beauty Brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules.