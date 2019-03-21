Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Limited Edition Zara Studio Striped Dress

$169.00
At Zara
Round neck long sleeve dress. A-line silhouette. Matching frayed trim. Asymmetrical hem. Back hidden in-seam zip closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Newest Zara Summer Studio Collection
by Michelle Li