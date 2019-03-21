Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Limited Edition Zara Studio Embroidered Dress
£99.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
V-neck dress with wide straps. Featuring an adjustable waist with side drawstrings, matching embroidered appliqués and side zip fastening hidden in the seam.
Need a few alternatives?
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Staud
Stella Dress Red
$375.00
from
Staud
BUY
Topshop
Strappy Cross Back Maxi Dress
$45.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted