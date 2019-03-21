Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Limited Edition Zara Studio Embroidered Dress

$169.00
At Zara
Long A-line dress with V-neck and short sleeves. Adjustable drawstring waist and beaded appliqué. Hidden side in-seam pockets. Contrasting embroidery detail.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Newest Zara Summer Studio Collection
by Michelle Li