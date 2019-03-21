Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Limited Edition Zara Studio Dress With Contrasting Piping

$169.00
At Zara
Long sleeveless dress with round neckline. Adjustable ties with beading at shoulders. Pleat detail and contrasting piping. Back opening and tie closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Newest Zara Summer Studio Collection
by Michelle Li