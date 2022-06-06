#LubeLife

Limited Edition Water-based Birthday Cake Flavored Lubricant

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At LubeLife

Do you have #BigCakeEnergy? Our Limited Edition Water-Based Birthday Cake Flavored Lubricant is a must-have the next time you're blowing out candles or licking off the icing. While supplies last, #LubeLife is donating 15% of sales of Limited Edition Water-Based Birthday Cake Flavored Lubricant to It Gets Better Project to support their mission. Come get this cake!