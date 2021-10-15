Maniere De Voir

Limited Edition Vegan Leather & Shearling Coat, Beige

£139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Maniere De Voir

Crafted from textured vegan leather and soft shearling is an exclusive piece to be paired with an outfit for a classy night out. The soft shearling keeps you comfortable whilst providing warmth and paired with a longline silhouette, it has a cosy fit. The coat has generously sized pockets so they remain functional on winter days. We have finished this with our 3D branding with a vegan leather insert and a bold silver border. Longline Coat Silhouette Vegan Leather & Shearling Marbled Buttons Shearling Pockets Silver 3D Manière De Voir Branded Plaque