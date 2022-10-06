Estée Lauder

Limited Edition The Met 150 Lipstick Trio

$90.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Saks OFF 5TH

WHAT IT IS Estée Lauder marks the 150th anniversary of New York City’s world-renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art with this limited-edition lipstick trio. These rich hues are housed in metallic cases and a gleaming, giftable box and are inspired by the shapes and colors of a beloved Cubist painting from The MET collection: The Village by Fernand Léger. Now, set your inner artist free with three full-size Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipsticks inspired by the original painting’s palette, with a modern flair you can make all your own. Glide lipstick onto top and bottom lips for a look to envy. Lipsticks made in Belgium. Assembled in USA. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES: Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in 450 Insolent Plum, 0.12 oz. Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in 520 Carnal, 0.12 oz. Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in 561 Intense Nude, 0.12 oz. Style Code: 0400015203770