Brooklinen

Limited Edition Super-plush Robe

$98.00 $83.30

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Each wrap of our luxurious Super-Plush Robe transports you to relaxation, made for everything from bathtime to lounge. The robe features wide sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. New spring colors put a fresh twist on the style’s signature plushness, with choices of muted Aqua Blue and rich Goldenrod. Also available in our best-selling essential colors. OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety 380 GSM Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish Cotton Michael (in Aqua Blue) is 6'0" and wears a size L Mobola (in Goldenrod) is 5'4" and wears a size S