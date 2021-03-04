Essie

Limited Edition Spring 2021 Collection

Details It's time to get oasis and spring break-away to your favorite desert spa! you can take the heat - so roam free feeling light as linen. If you're a glowing mumu mama, retreat yourself poolside. You know the espadrille, the pool boy will return in a second to quench your thirst...so keep your cacti on the prize! Benefits: A fresh, airy white pearl nail polish with a hint of warmth Collection of six harmonious hues inspired by a tranquil desert spa retreat Salon quality formula and easy glide brush for flawless coverage From the essie collection, which has produced more than 1,000 shades and counting