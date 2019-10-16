Kiehl's

Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiehl's

Give the gift of Kiehl’s with our Limited Edition Advent Calendar. Featuring designs by renowned artist Janine Rewell, this collection includes our customer favorite skincare products. Includes 24 surprise formulas, one behind each door Features cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers and more With designs by artist Janine Rewell What's Inside: • Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 0.5 fl. oz • Midnight Recovery Eye 0.5 fl. oz • Lip Balm #1 0.1 fl. oz. • Midnight Recovery Concentrate 0.14 fl. oz. • Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution 0.14 fl. oz. • Centella Sensitive Cica-Cream 0.17 fl. oz. • Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturiaing Serum Concentrate 0.17 fl. oz. • Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate 0.17 fl oz. • Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cleanser 0.25 fl. oz. • Ultra Facial Cream 0.25 fl. oz. • Super Muti-Corrective Cream 0.25 fl. oz. • Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream 0.25 fl. oz. • Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque 0.5 fl. oz. • Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment For Men 0.5 fl. oz. • Ultra Facial Cleanser 1.0 fl. oz. • Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash 1.0 fl. oz. • Creme De Corps 1.0 fl. oz. • Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil 1.4 fl. oz. • Iris Extract Activating Treatment Essence 1.4 fl. oz. • Ultra Facial Toner 1.4 fl. oz. • Amino Acid Shampoo 2.2 fl. oz. • Amino Acid Conditioner 2.2 fl. oz. • Ultimate Strength Hand Salve 2.5 fl. oz.