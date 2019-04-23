Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
KitchenAid

Limited Edition Queen Of Hearts 2-speed Hand Blender

$68.98$39.99
At Macy's
Conquer blending tasks quickly and easily with the Queen of Hearts hand blender, part of a limited edition collection celebrating 100 years of KitchenAid. Featuring iconic styling, the two-speed blender features a soft-grip handle. Model KHB1231QHSD.
Featured in 1 story
29 Home Steals From Macy's Friends & Family Sale
by Elizabeth Buxton