Estée Lauder

Limited Edition Pure Color Envy Crème Cheek Blush

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A limited-edition Pure Color Envy Blush in a universal shade to flatter all skin tones. Part rebel. Part rose. Show some attitude with Rebellious Rose. The luxurious, sensorial creme-to-powder texture blends beautifully on skin, delivering a touch of flattering color. Product Size: 0.16-oz. WHAT IT DOES: The incredibly creamy texture delivers a powdery soft matte finish when applied onto skin Designed to give you a soft flush of color with its effortlessly blendable capabilities HOW TO USE: Apply blush to the apples of the cheeks Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12091414