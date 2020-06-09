Fossil

Limited Edition Pride Watch

Celebrate Pride Month with these limited-edition timepieces honoring the full spectrum of love. Arriving in 42mm and 36mm case sizes, we updated our timeless FB-01 with all the colors of the rainbow flag, including a prismatic ombre bezel and geometric rainbow indices. A portion of proceeds will benefit local and global LGBTQ+ youth service organizations. The Pride Watch is available in a limited edition of only 1,754 pieces with a specially etched caseback. Our ambition is to inspire, ignite and activate 5 million changemakers by 2025. Learn More Fossil Limited Editions Learn More