Limited Edition Pride Three-hand Stainless Steel Watch Case
$75.00
At Fossil
Want To Know More?
This limited edition 38mm Essentialist three-hand features a stainless steel case with a clear crystal lens and subtle rainbow indices to celebrate Pride Month, fit for any strap with 18mm lugs.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this watch case will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation's oldest and largest LGBTQ+ youth-serving organization.
