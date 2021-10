Diptyque

Limited-edition Pine Tree Candle 190g

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Diptyque

Speckled with real gold, and in a deep green that evokes the color of malachite, this candle is topped with an elegant golden lid to protect its wax. The exclusive Pine Tree fragrance evokes the refreshing, aromatic scent of mountain pines mingling with the dense, slightly smoky smell of an open fire. diptyque’s interpretation of an emblematic winter scent, to celebrate the end of the year.