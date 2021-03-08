HIPDOT

Limited Edition Peeps Palette

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At HIPDOT

PLEASE ALLOW SEVERAL DAYS FOR PROCESSING DUE TO HIGH DEMAND. SHIPPING TO US & CANADA ONLY. THE LIMITED EDITION PEEPS EYESHADOW PALETTE is the perfect Easter basket stuffer! HIPDOTxPEEPS brings your favorite Spring treats into your beauty world with this 6 shade palette. Shade names & descriptions Bunny - pastel poppy blue. Inspired by the PEEPS Blue Bunny. Cute - Medium nutty brown. Marshmallow - Deep matte magenta Sugar-coated - Matte beige Chick - Shimmery PEEPS Chick pink Sweet - Shimmery PEEPS Chick yellow 0.3oz/8.5g Ingredients/Ingrédients (4 Eyeshadow / 4 Ombres à Paupières / 4 Lidschatten) BUNNY, CUTE, SUGAR-COATED, & SWEET: Mica, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite (Only in SWEET shade), Magnesium Stearate, Silica (Only in BUNNY, CUTE, & SUGAR-COATED shades) , Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Dimethicone, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate (Only in SUGAR-COATED shade), Boron Nitride (Only in BUNNY, CUTE, & SUGAR-COATED shades), Magnesium Myristate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Phenoxyethanol, Cellulose (Only in SWEET shade), Tin Oxide, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Cire de Carnauba (Only in SWEET shade), Synthetic Wax (Only in SWEET shade), Ethylhexylglycerin, o-Cymen-5-ol, Tin Oxide (Only in SUGAR-COATED shade). May Contain/Peut Contenir [+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), FD&C Yellow 5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090:2), FD&C Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140:1), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]. (2 Pressed Pigments* / 2 Pigments Pressés / 2 Gepressten Pigmenten) MARSHMALLOW, & CHICK: Synthetic Fluorphlogopite (Only in CHICK shade), Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Silica (Only in MARSHMALLOW shade), Tridecyl Trimellitate, Dimethicone, Boron Nitride (Only in MARSHMALLOW shade) , Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate (Only in CHICK shade), Cellulose (Only in CHICK shade), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Myristate, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Cire de Carnauba (Only in CHICK shade), Synthetic Wax (Only in CHICK shade), Tin Oxide (Only in CHICK shade), Ethylhexylglycerin, o-Cymen-5-ol. May Contain/Peut Contenir [+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Red 27 Lake (CI 45410), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Red 7 Lake (CI 15850)] WARNING: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes and keep out of reach of children. *PRESSED PIGMENT SHADOWS MARSHMALLOW, & CHICK ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE AROUND IMMEDIATE EYE AREA. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. AVERTISSEMENT: Réservé à un usage externe. Éviter le contact direct avec les yeux et garder hors de la portée des enfants. Cesser l'utilisation en cas d'apparition d'irritations ou de rougeurs. WARNHINWEIS: Nur für die äußerliche Anwendung. Direkten Kontakt mit den Augen vermeiden und außerhalb der Reichweite von Kindern aufbewahren. Bei Anzeichen für Hautreizungen oder Ausschlag nicht mehr verwenden.