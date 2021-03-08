HIPDOT

Limited Edition Peeps Collection

$40.00

At HIPDOT

PLEASE ALLOW SEVERAL DAYS FOR PROCESSING DUE TO HIGH DEMAND. SHIPPING TO US & CANADA ONLY. Full Collection with Limited Edition PEEPS Palette and Sponge Set (4 sponges total). It's the perfect Easter basket stuffer! Celebrate your love for this classic treat all year long with our colorful 4 piece PEEPS chick Sponge Set. Super-soft, made with latex-free foam to flawlessly blend makeup to a skin-like finish. Use with the complexion product of your choice. When wet, PEEPS expand, returning to normal size when dry. HIPDOT X PEEPS brings your favorite Spring treats into your beauty world with this 6 shade palette. Shade names & descriptions: Bunny - pastel poppy blue. Inspired by the PEEPS Blue Bunny. Cute - Medium nutty brown. Marshmallow - Deep matte magenta Sugar-coated - Matte beige Chick - Shimmery PEEPS Chick pink Sweet - Shimmery PEEPS Chick yellow 0.3oz/8.5g Ingredients/Ingrédients (4 Eyeshadow / 4 Ombres à Paupières / 4 Lidschatten) BUNNY, CUTE, SUGAR-COATED, & SWEET: Mica, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite (Only in SWEET shade), Magnesium Stearate, Silica (Only in BUNNY, CUTE, & SUGAR-COATED shades) , Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Dimethicone, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate (Only in SUGAR-COATED shade), Boron Nitride (Only in BUNNY, CUTE, & SUGAR-COATED shades), Magnesium Myristate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Phenoxyethanol, Cellulose (Only in SWEET shade), Tin Oxide, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Cire de Carnauba (Only in SWEET shade), Synthetic Wax (Only in SWEET shade), Ethylhexylglycerin, o-Cymen-5-ol, Tin Oxide (Only in SUGAR-COATED shade). May Contain/Peut Contenir [+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), FD&C Yellow 5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090:2), FD&C Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140:1), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]. (2 Pressed Pigments* / 2 Pigments Pressés / 2 Gepressten Pigmenten) MARSHMALLOW, & CHICK: Synthetic Fluorphlogopite (Only in CHICK shade), Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Silica (Only in MARSHMALLOW shade), Tridecyl Trimellitate, Dimethicone, Boron Nitride (Only in MARSHMALLOW shade) , Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate (Only in CHICK shade), Cellulose (Only in CHICK shade), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Myristate, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax / Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Cire de Carnauba (Only in CHICK shade), Synthetic Wax (Only in CHICK shade), Tin Oxide (Only in CHICK shade), Ethylhexylglycerin, o-Cymen-5-ol. May Contain/Peut Contenir [+/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Red 27 Lake (CI 45410), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Red 7 Lake (CI 15850)] WARNING: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes and keep out of reach of children. *PRESSED PIGMENT SHADOWS MARSHMALLOW, & CHICK ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE AROUND IMMEDIATE EYE AREA. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. AVERTISSEMENT: Réservé à un usage externe. Éviter le contact direct avec les yeux et garder hors de la portée des enfants. Cesser l'utilisation en cas d'apparition d'irritations ou de rougeurs. WARNHINWEIS: Nur für die äußerliche Anwendung. Direkten Kontakt mit den Augen vermeiden und außerhalb der Reichweite von Kindern aufbewahren. Bei Anzeichen für Hautreizungen oder Ausschlag nicht mehr verwenden.