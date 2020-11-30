Blue Diamond

Limited Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-piece Cookware Set

$89.99 $49.00

At Walmart

Bring the new standard in non-stick to every meal with this 11-Piece Cookware Set: Includes 9.5” open frypan, 5.5” mini eggpan, 5-quart casserole with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart saucepan with lid, 3 bamboo multipurpose cooking utensils that won’t warp or scratch. Each pan features Blue Diamond’s signature diamond-infused non-stick coating that is 5x harder, 10x longer lasting, and has 4x better heat transfer than traditional non-stick coatings. Completely toxin-free, each Blue Diamond pan is manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. Dishwasher, oven, broiler and metal utensil safe.