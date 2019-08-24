Limited-edition No Shower Happy Hour Athleisure Essentials Spf
$34.00$23.00
At Tarte
WHAT IT IS
Five vegan beauty staples that fit your real life on-the-go – they refresh your hair, skin & complexion, while giving a healthy dose of lip & cheek color.
WHAT IT DOES
Sporty is the new sexy with these effortless, after-workout staples. This athleisure travel set includes tarte’s new aluminum & alcohol-free natural deodorant & stylist recommended dry shampoo to lift odor, dirt & oil for a fresh, clean look. Get hydrating sheer-to-light coverage using the tarteguard 20 oil free tinted moisturizer in a universal medium shade with SPF 20 non-chemical sunscreen. Swipe on quick sexy color with the ultra-pigmented lip gloss & best-selling Amazonian clay blush & you’re ready to take on any #noshowerhappyhour.
Travel set includes:
travel size clean queen vegan deodorant
travel size hair goals dry shampoo
travel size tarteguard 20 tinted moisturizer in medium
deluxe tarteist™ glossy lip paint in goals (rosy nude)
deluxe Amazonian clay 12-hour blush in insightful (peachy pink)
Part of the Athleisure Beauty Collection.