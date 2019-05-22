Sephora Collection

Limited Edition Moschino + Sephora Laptop Palette

A limited-edition 30 pan eye palette from Sephora's second collaboration with Moschino, inspired by the working woman. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, phthalates, and gluten. This product is also cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Working on your computer takes on a whole new meaning with this chic laptop palette. The palette features 30 shades in matte, satin, and shimmer finishes. This curated collection of high-pigment shades glides on smoothly to highlight, define, and enhance any eye look. The smooth and blendable pigments allow you to achieve seamless transitions and buildable, amplified color for a flawless result. Since 2013 Jeremy Scott, the creative director behind Moschino, has created chic, covetable designs in fashion while maintaining his independent spirit. Moschino translates everything its name touches with innovation and an innate magnetism that is both playful and positive. In his second partnership with Sephora, the Los Angeles based designer now brings his brand-new twist to beauty.