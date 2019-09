Givenchy Beauty

Limited Edition 'interdit Vinyl' Extreme Shine Lip Gloss

£24.50

Buy Now Review It

At Debenhams

For its 2019 Solar Pulse Summer Collection, givenchy offers a limited edition of its gloss 'Interdit Vinyl' in two exclusive monochrome colours. Its smoothing and ultra-shiny texture ensures subtly coloured, radiant and plumped lips for a magnetic and sensual look. The two exclusive shades are an iridescent holographic cooling blue and a solar orange that enhance the lips with transparency and shine.