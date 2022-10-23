Kiehl's

Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar

$150.00

What It Is A special gift awaits behind each door in the Kiehl’s Limited Edition Advent Calendar. Featuring holiday-inspired designs by Made By Radio, this collection houses our customer favorite skincare formulas for the ultimate gift that keeps on giving! What It’s Good For Includes 24 surprise formulas, one behind each door Features iconic Kiehl’s formulas including cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers and more With designs by Made By Radio