Glossybox

Limited Edition Grooming Kit 2021

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossybox

Curated specifically for men, this special collection is the perfect gift this holiday season. Filled with products from post-shaving skincare to fragrance, this Limited Edition is just what every guy needs to look and feel his best. Each box contains the following: • For All Hair Love – Regeneration Elixir - Full Size - worth $34 • For All Skin Refresh – Post Hair Removal Tonic - Full Size - worth $44 • Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Toilette - Deluxe Sample - worth $3 • Verso Skincare Eyecream - Deluxe Sample - worth $21 • Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ - 6 patches - worth $3 • Wolf Project Hydrating Face Mask Sheet - Single - worth $5 • Wolf Project Detox Mud Face Mask Sheet - Single - worth $6 • Popband Deep Sleep - Single - worth $4 • Regiment CBD Beard, Brow, and Mustache Growth Solution - Full Size - worth $38.16