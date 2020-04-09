Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Sol de Janeiro
Limited Edition Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A luminizing, hydrating, soft-shimmer glow oil for body and face with a buildable, soft-blur tint that gives the look of a healthy, gorgeous glow for all skin tones.
More from Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro
Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-cleanser
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Joia Shampoo + Conditioner Set
$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
C$59.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Joia Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted