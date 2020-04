Marc Jacobs

Limited Edition Enamored

$18.00 $9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Collector’s Edition: Runway Shades Direct from the runway: These limited-edition nail polishes were each hand-selected by Marc himself to be worn in Marc Jacobs runway shows. Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer features a superior nail polish formula that delivers unprecedented gloss, and shine like 30 coats of lacquer. Every stroke delivers the highest shine with a plasticized wet look that lasts for extreme wear.