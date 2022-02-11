Zara

Limited Edition Embroidered Dress

CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 90% ecologically grown cotton. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL BODY 100% cotton EMBROIDERY 100% polyester Ecologically grown cotton Ecologically grown cotton is grown using natural fertilizers and pesticides. The use of these natural growth methods is more respectful of water and of environmental biodiversity which allows farmers to integrate cotton crops with others that serve as food such as oranges, tomatoes, or turmeric, for example. Additionally, in ecologically grown cotton farms the use of genetically modified seeds is avoided, helping to conserve seed biodiversity and soil fertility. Certifications We only use ecologically grown cotton certified by organizations that perform monitoring from raw material through the final product. We are currently working with: Organic Content Standard (OCS) Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Environmental benefits Produced with ecological growth methods Produced with natural fertilizers and pesticides that help to conserve fresh water resources Produced with natural growth techniques that help to conserve biodiversity Produced without using genetically modified seeds CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garment, helping to maintain the color, shape and structure of the fabric. At the same time it reduces energy consumption that is used in care processes. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Low temperature dryer may be used