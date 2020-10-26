Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Limited Edition Dress
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Dress made of wool blend fabric. Round neck and long sleeves. Ruching at waist. Slits at hem. Back hidden in-seam zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Madilyn Embroidered Maxi Dress
$178.00
$59.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Gabriela Hearst
Dress
$2562.60
$922.91
from
Italist
BUY
Zara
Printed Dress With Fringe
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
H&M x Sandra Mansour
Long Jacquard-weave Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Knit Wool Joggers
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Buckled Cape
$169.00
$1.69
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Oversized Blazer
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Slouchy Heeled High Shaft Leather Boots
$169.00
$1.69
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
noemiah
Celine Silk Dress
$280.00
from
Etsy
BUY
WardrobeByDulcinea
Celestial Wedding Dress
$888.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Amazon
Black Corset Dress
$66.00
$38.67
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Lucy Paris
Corine Caridgan Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted