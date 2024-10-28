Clinique

Limited Edition Black Honey High Impact Mascara

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Comfortably cropped. The Ribbed Cropped Cardigan features—you guessed it, neat ribbed stitching to add texture and flattering definition. With center front buttons and a crew neck, its cropped silhouette hits just at the belly button, and works perfectly with high or mid-rise pants. Made with 65% viscose, 35% nylon, it has just the right amount of stretch to give any outfit a little form-fitted polish. The viscose in this garment comes from an FSC-certified supplier who has been audited and assessed as being at low risk, or has taken substantive action to eliminate known risk of sourcing rayon and viscose from ancient and endangered forests by CanopyStyle.