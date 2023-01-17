Woobles

Limited Edition Bee Crochet Kit

$30.00

Meet Cornelius the Bee Prepare to be bee-witched by the un-bee-lievably adorable Cornelius the Bee. You'll often see him toting a briefcase, caring for his bay-bee, reading a book, and generally keeping a-buzz. You might say he's quite the busy bee, and you won’t be able to help pollen in love with this honey of a guy. Can I really learn how to crochet from these kits? You bet - over 100,000 people have learned crochet with The Woobles, and you can be next! Just follow the step-by-step video tutorials that come with each learn-to-crochet kit. Our beginner kits also come pre-started to get you over the first hump. What’s included Step-by-step video tutorials The Woobles Easy Peasy yarn, custom-made for beginners Pre-started for you, so you can get right into practicing the main crochet stitch Unlimited help over e-mail, plus virtual crochet office hours Plastic eyes Stuffing Tapestry needle Stitch marker Bee crochet pattern as a PDF download 4mm ergonomic crochet hook (for an additional charge) Skill level Beginner+, recommended for ages 12+ Righty? Lefty? We've got you covered. Our pre-started beginner crochet kits work for both righties and lefties, and all Woobles crochet tutorials have both right-handed and left-handed versions. Size 3.5" tall