Vintner's Daughter

Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum

$305.00 $255.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

Details A limited edition enlarged version of the brand's famous multi-correctional treatment made exclusively for VIOLET GREY. Adorned with gilded florals inspired by the formula's botanical ingredients, the powerhouse serum delivers the most powerful, transformative, skin beautifying nutrition in one simple step. 22 botanicals and 60+ bioavailable nutrients work synergistically for healthy, radiant, youthful skin. Fights wrinkles with powerful antioxidants and firming phytoceramides. Stimulates cell turnover and inhibits melanin production for brightness. Strengthens capillaries and calms redness with phytonutrients. Nourishes with essential fatty acids. 100% natural and formulated without added sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, PEGs, or SLSs. 1.7 fl. oz.