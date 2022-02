Jaded London

Lime Swirl Print Wrap Over Mesh Top With Gloves

£45.00 £27.00

Buy Now Review It

At JADED LONDON

upgrade your wardrobe this season rocking our lime swirl print wrap over mesh top with gloves! lime swirl print wrap over mesh top built in gloves removable thumb which easily slips off for use with touchscreens model is 5 ft 9 and wears a size uk 8